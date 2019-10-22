When does Wild Rift’s beta begin?

In celebration of League of Legends’ 10th anniversary, Riot Games teased a collection of new games, including a free-to-play version of the MOBA for console and mobile called Wild Rift. The developer failed to provide a release date for the title but has since revealed its plans to launch a beta for the game next year.

While Wild Rift resembles League, the game strays from the desktop MOBA in a few different areas. Wild Rift will feature only a portion of League’s 146 champions upon release and the controls differ vastly between the two games. Furthermore, Wild Rift’s map is smaller than Summoner’s Rift with less turrets to help cut game time down significantly.

Related: The differences between Wild Rift and Summoner’s Rift

The developer previewed gameplay for the title but has otherwise remained tight-lipped on when the game will become available for fans to play. While we haven’t received an official date, the game’s launch website suggests Wild Rift is scheduled to become available on mobile by the end of 2020 and will hit consoles at a later date.

In the meantime, Riot will be running limited alphas and betas in select countries to give fans the chance to try out the game ahead of its launch. The League developer has yet to announce a start date for these test periods, but fans can sign up for updates from the game’s website now.

Anyone with Android devices can pre-register for Wild Rift in the Google Play Store, but console and iOS users will have to wait for the game to arrive on their respective platforms before signing up.