When does Trevenant release in Pokémon UNITE?

The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studio continue to release consistent monthly content updates for Pokémon UNITE, and another playable Pokémon is joining the battle soon.

Trevenant, a Grass/Ghost-type, is a new Defender class Pokémon that will focus on Melee-ranged attacks and some spooky effects that will impact enemies and teammates.

In the regular Pokémon games, Trevenant is known as a bulky Pokémon that uses its bulk to tank hits while dealing with enemies using status effects. Based on the trailer, we know that it will have Curse, Wood Hammer, and a move that looks like Horn Leech, which will give it a lot of utility for different builds and matchups.

Trevenant is going to be added to UNITE on Jan. 20, almost exactly one month after Dragonite was released, and will bring the roster to a total of 30 playable Pokémon. It will also be the first Defender added to the game since Blastoise and Mamoswine were released in September.

We still don’t have details on the pricing for Trevenant’s Unite License, but based on other Defenders, it will probably be in the 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems range.