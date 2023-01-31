When does the Marvel Snap Savage Land season end?

Marvel Snap seasons last about a month. During this time period, new features will be added to the handheld title every week. That’s how long players have to reach Infinite rank before the next season starts and ranks are soft reset.

The Savage Land season started on Jan. 2 and should end at the beginning of February. New cards have been added, as well as new locations, and the Marvel Snap meta has changed a lot since then.

It’s essential for players to know exactly when the season will end so they have an idea of how best to manage their time to reach their desired rank, especially considering not all players can play every day. When there is not enough time to finish the Season Pass, it is possible to use Gold to update the daily quests tab.

When will Marvel Snap Savage Land season end?

Marvel Snap’s Savage Land season is set to end on Feb. 6 at 9pm CT, according to the timer in the Season Pass tab accessible via the game’s main page. An update will add the Quantumania season along with the next Season Pass card, M.O.D.O.K.

Just like the previous season, Savage Land brought a powerful new card through the Season Pass, Zabu, which quickly gained popularity throughout the season, solidifying itself as one of the best decks in the meta.

As players advance on the ranked season rewards trail, it is possible to acquire currencies like Credits and Gold and cosmetics like variants, avatars, card backs, and titles.

When the next season starts there will be a soft reset on ranks. This means players’ rank will start from three rank levels below the one they ended on, rounded down. So, if a player ended the season in Gold Rank 49, they will start from Iron Rank 10.

During the Savage Land Season, players can claim the following rewards: