When does the Spirit Blossom event end in League of Legends, LoR, and TFT?

You don't want to miss it.

The Spirit Blossom Festival is an East Asian folklore-inspired multi-game event spanning across League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics.

The spectacular event, which kicked off on July 22, includes a new League champion named Lillia, missions, challenges, limited-time game modes, skins, emotes, Spirit Bonds, Little Legends, and more. It’s Riot’s biggest event ever and it’s only just begun.

It’s a massive thematic experience told through various different mediums. League players, though, can make the most out of the event with the Spirit Blossom pass or bundle. The pass is available for 1,650 RP ($15) and offers 200 Spirit Blossom Tokens and four Spirit Blossom Kanmei Orbs. The bundle costs 2,650 RP ($20) and includes Spirit Blossom Teemo.

The event pass and the bundle can be purchased throughout the duration of the event, giving players the option to complete missions, play games, earn tokens, and reach milestones on a daily basis.

Everything the Spirit Blossom Festival has to offer for League, LoR, and TFT can be found here.

The mammoth event lasts for just under a month and ends on Aug. 19 at 12pm CT.