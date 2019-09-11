When does PUBG Mobile Season 9 start?

The ninth season of PUBG Mobile is coming on Sept. 13, and it will bring a new royale pass and the 0.14.5 update.

While the eighth season may run until Sept. 13, the season eight royale pass will only be open until Sept. 11. The exact time when the new season will start isn’t available, but we should know really soon.

The main highlight of the update is the new Royale Pass which will give players the chance to get some awesome skins, avatars, emotes and more. The theme of the season is reportedly “Warriors Unite,” although this is yet to be confirmed by Tencent.

Unlike previous seasons, which were usually accompanied by some big updates, this doesn’t seem to be the case this time. The 0.14.5 beta that was recently released by Tencent for Android and iOS didn’t seem to have anything new.

Many people in the community were hoping that Erangel 2.0 may drop with this season. Erangel 2.0 is a revamped version of the original Erangel map with a lot of new graphics updates and texture changes. It seems, though, players will have to wait longer for the map.

As expected, some new cosmetics were indeed released with the beta and they should be present with the main update when it drops later this week.