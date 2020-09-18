When does PUBG Mobile season 15 end?

PUBG Mobile’s season 15 ushered the game into a new era. Beyond A.C.E was preceded by the version 1.0 update, which completely changed the battle royale game.

PUBG Mobile’s version 1.0 brought in the New Erangel map, also called Erangel 2.0. Players had been waiting for over a year for the revamped version of the classic map to release. The new map got a graphics update, along with new buildings, elements, and more.

The season began on Sept. 14 and will go on for two months. PUBG Mobile’s season 15 will end on Nov. 15. Players can expect the season 16 content update around this time with the Royale Pass (RP) 16 beginning soon as well.

Thus, players have until mid-November to complete all 100 tiers in the Royale Pass 15. For elite Royale Pass holders, tier 100 will reward them with the Samurai Ops outfit and headgear. Once the season ends, all RP points, unused RP upgrade cards, RP cards, and RP mission cards will expire.

There is still a lot of season 14 left, though. Version 2.0 of the Payload mode is dropping later in the season. The mode will have new items, vehicles, weaponry, and more. A new mode for Halloween, called the Infection mode, will also go live on Oct. 23. In addition to the new mode, the Cheer Park will also receive some features to mark Halloween. This includes the Cheer Park Extreme Arena and Cheer Park Halloween. Players have to fight waves of monsters in these.