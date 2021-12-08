When does Dragonite release in Pokémon UNITE?

Pokémon UNITE is gearing up to celebrate the holiday season and there are a ton of massive additions being added to celebrate.

The Holiday Festivities event was announced earlier today, revealing to players that along with all the Christmas-themed cosmetics joining the game, Dragonite will be the next playable Pokémon added to the roster.

While this addition was found out by dataminers weeks ago, this is fresh news for many players. If you’re wondering when you can start competing as this iconic Pokémon, there isn’t too long to wait.

When is Dragonite joining Pokémon UNITE?

Images via The Pokemon Company

The popular Dragon-type Pokémon Dragonite will be joining Pokémon UNITE on Dec. 15, 2021, along with the launch of the game’s Holiday Festivities event.

Upon launch, Dragonite will be available to purchase as a license from the in-game store. While we don’t know for certain, it could also be a reward for completing holiday-themed challenges, like previous in-game events.

From the limited in-game footage shown during the Pokémon UNITE Holiday Festivities trailer, it looks like Dragonite will be mostly a melee Pokémon with abilities including Dragon Breath, Slam, and Draco Meteor.

It also isn’t clear what class Dragonite will be. But it’s most likely to be an All-Rounder, as we are yet to get a new addition since the game launched.

Dragonite will make the eighth new addition to the Pokémon UNITE roster since the game was first released on Nintendo Switch. Don’t miss out on adding this new Pokémon to your collection when it’s made available later this month.