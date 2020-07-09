When does Call of Duty: Mobile season 8 begin?

Call of Duty: Mobile’s eighth season is right around the corner. “The Forge” will bring a new map, scorestreak, and mode to the game later today.

Season eight will begin on July 9 at 7pm CT. Activision will likely be releasing a community update at this same time on Reddit, highlighting all the features and events in season eight.

As usual, the season will bring a new Battle Pass, which will have both a paid and free variant. The paid version will offer significantly better rewards, though.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Highrise will be the latest map to drop into the mobile version of the game. The upcoming scorestreak is called Katana, which enables players to “swiftly kill enemies in short range.” Katana will also allow players to see enemies inside smoke.

A new multiplayer mode called Juggernaut is coming with season eight, too. It will likely be a limited-time mode. In this mode, five players are pitted against one Juggernaut. Players become the Juggernaut after killing it.