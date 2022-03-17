When does Apex Legends mobile release in the US and globally?

Apex Legends Mobile is still under development, but Respawn Entertainment is slowly accepting more players into the game as part of its limited launch.

Players from Argentina, Columbia, Mexico, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand can now access the handheld Apex game, while the rest of the world will still have some waiting to do.

Apex Legends Mobile doesn’t have a set US and global release date, yet, but players from all over the world will have the option to pre-register for the game. Pre-registering will allow players to receive a notification when the game starts rolling out in their region, but it won’t guarantee them a spot.

How to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile?

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

To pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile, players need to navigate to the game’s store page on their iOS or Android devices. If the game isn’t available in your region, you’ll notice a pre-register button, and you can sign up by clicking on it.

Once the game starts launching in your region, you’ll receive a notification from the Play Store and an email. In the meantime, players can check out Apex Legends Mobile-related content on YouTube and Twitch since players from select regions will be streaming their journey in the game.

Though the Legend selection will be limited in Apex Legends Mobile to start, more should be added to the game as it gets closer to its global release.