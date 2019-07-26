What time does the Fortnite World Cup Finals start?

The Fortnite World Cup Finals are about to start. It will be the biggest Fortnite tournament so far, and players will compete in three different game modes across three days for a huge prize pool of $33 million.

The event starts this Friday, July 26, and ends on Sunday, July 28. Due to the World Cup Finals taking place in New York City, fans in other parts of the world will have to check at what time their favorite tournament starts so they can plan accordingly. Fortunately, Epic Games organized a time table with the time all events start in some major cities in different parts of the world.

All Fortnite World Cup events will start in the early afternoon and end when night starts in New York City. That means players in the U.S. and America as a whole can expect the event to take place around that same moment of the day, while fans in Europe and Africa will watch the event at night and those in Asia and Oceania will have to stay awake in the first hours of the morning to catch all the action.

Here’s when the Fortnite World Cup starts each day. Remember that you can watch the Creative World Cup and the Celebrity Pro-Am on Friday, the Duos Finals on Saturday, and the Solo Finals on Sunday.

Day one – July 26

Image via Epic Games

Day two – July 27

Image via Epic Games

Day three – July 28