What PC should I have for Monster Hunter Rise?

Monster Hunter Rise has just dropped on PC, promising epic battles with 34 deadly beasts. Fortunately for players, the game has low system requirements and should work on most PCs released in the last few years.

These are the system requirements to play Monster Hunter Rise.

Minimum specs for Monster Hunter: Rise

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel i3-4130 or i5-3470 or AMD FX 6100

RAM: 8GB

Disk Space: 23GB

DirectX: Version 12

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 550 or Nvidia GT 1030

Recommended specs for Monster Hunter: Rise

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel i5 4460 or AMD FX 8300

RAM: 8GB

Disk Space: 23GB

Graphics Card: AMD RX 570 (4GB) or Nvidia GTX 1060 (3GB)

With the recommended specs, you should be able to comfortably run Monster Hunter: Rise at 60 fps at 1080p. It doesn’t take much to run the game at much higher resolutions than what the Switch can handle though–some reviews have reported happily running the game at ultrawide resolutions with no drops in frame rate with a GTX 1080.

If you’ve got a 20-series RTX card, or one of AMD’s 6000-series Radeon GPUs, you should be able to enjoy frame rates well beyond that. It’s possible to run Monster Hunter: Rise at 4K with high settings at 60 FPS with a RTX 2060 and an i5-12600K CPU; Ryzen 3000 and 5000 series CPU owners should also have no issue running Rise at 1440p or higher, either.

If you’re struggling for FPS, here’s some options you should consider tweaking in Rise‘s settings: