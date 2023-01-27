What is the max Collection Level (CL) in Marvel Snap?

The Collection Level is the core progression metric in Marvel Snap. Through Boosters and Credits, players try to maximize their resources to progress as fast as possible.

While most card games offer an unlimited world of possibilities for paying users, Marvel Snap has spending limits in place, meaning you can’t just unlock everything by throwing money at the screen. The game also has a Collection Level (CL) cap, meaning even the most active players will be forced to wait if and when they reach the maximum level.

The maximum CL level increases over time, however, since Second Dinner doesn’t want to limit players in terms of progression for a long time.

The maximum Collection Level (CL) in Marvel Snap

At the time of writing, the maximum Collection Level in Marvel Snap is 22,366. Achieving such a feat in a short time requires players to take advantage of all the daily spending limits in the game, including investing a maximum of $22 every day.

It isn’t clear when exactly Second Dinner plans to increase the maximum CL in Marvel Snap, but it wouldn’t be unusual for the developer to give other players to catch up first. In May 2022, the CL was capped at 4,842, and it increased to 22,366 during the summer.

With a player actually hitting CL 22,366, an extension will be on the horizon for Marvel Snap fans in the form of a future patch. When the overall CL increases, players at the final stages of progression will still have goals and rewards to work toward, an additional motivation that can increase their overall enjoyment of the game.