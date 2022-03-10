What games are in the Luna+ Amazon Luna channel?

Amazon Luna is the latest company to enter the cloud gaming space. Despite things still being early for cloud gaming, Amazon—paired with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Twitch—could quickly become the cloud gaming powerhouse to beat.
Officially announced in September 2020, Amazon Luna made it’s March 2022 launch debut. The service is officially live for anyone in mainland United States.
How does Amazon Luna work?
Similar to other cloud-based platforms, Amazon Luna allows users to stream games instantly across several supported devices, eliminating downloads, in-game updates, local storage, and similar bandwidth taxing processes—promoting a seamless gaming experience.
Think Netflix, but you stream games instead of movies and TV shows. The only thing needed is a high-speed connection and a subscription to any of the six available channels, including the leading gaming channel, Luna+.
Full list of Luna+ titles:
- Devil May Cry 5
- Sonic Mania
- Observer – System Redux
- Team Sonic Racing
- Saints Row – The Third Remastered
- Resident Evil Biohazard – Gold Edition
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- Dirt 5
- Metro Exodus
- Grid
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Ghostrunner
- Smite – Battleground of the Gods
- Control
- Star Wars Pinball
- Kingdom Come Deliverance
- Moving Out
- Yakuza Zero
- Medium
- Yakuza – Like a Dragon
- Judgment
- Overcooked! 2
- Ride 4
- Abzu
- Infinite Mini Golf
- Contra – Anniversary Collection
- Hokko Life
- Mortal Shell
- Alien Isolation
- Enter the Dungeon
- A Plague Tale – Innocence
- Yooka-Laylee
- Redout
- Two Point Hospital
- Megaman 11
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- BlazBlue – Cross Tag Battle
- Myst
- Blair Witch
- Aotennis 2
- Chorvs
- Ys VIII Lacrimosa of Dama
- The Wonderful 10
- River City Girls
- Rogue Heroes
- Everspace
- Castlevania – Anniversary Collection
- Rad
- Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons
- Bloodstained – Ritual of the Night
- Under Night – In-Birth
- The Surge
- KatamariDamacy Reroll
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- The Surge 2
- Call of the Sea
- Rime
- Carrion
- Trails of Cold Steel IV
- Valkyria Chronciles 4
- Hard Reset Redux
- Bug Fables – The Everlasting Sapling
- Amnesia Rebirth
- Lumines – Remastered
- Obduction
- Victor Vran
- Blasphemous
- Mighty Switch Force!
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Trails of Cold Steel 3
- Ghost of a Tale
- Indivisible
- Cook, Serve, Delicious 3!
- Gris
- Epic Chef
- Katana Zero
- Cross Code
- Blazing Chrome
- Killer Queen Black
- Shadow Tactics – Blades of the Shogun
- No More Heroes 2 – Desperate Struggle
- Bridge Constructor – The Walking Dead
- Rotype Dimensions EX
- Paper Beast – Folded Edition
- Shawtae – Ultimate Edition!
- Yokus Island Express
- The Pillars of the Earth
- Furi
- The Falconeer
- No More Heroes
- Rez Infinite
- The Mummy Demastered
- Valfaris
- Steam World Dig
- WonderBoy – the Dragon’s Trap
- Atomik
- Panzer Dragon
- Dice Legacy
- Shantae Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
- Iconoclasts
- Disc Room
- Olija
- Marita Boy
- Tangledeep
- Thimbleweed Park
- The Sexy Brutale
- Tacoma
- Deponia Doomsday
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
- Edna & Harvey – The Breakout – Anniversary Edition
- Steamworld Heist
- Steamworld Quest – Hand of Gilgamech
- Edna & Harvey – Harvey’s New Eyes
Coming in at $9.99 monthly subscription, Luna+ is currently the most expensive Amazon Luna channel compared to the other five. However, that price-point nets you the most selection and widest variety.
If you’re in the United States and are interested in checking out how much Amazon Luna costs and all the games and channels available, check out the linked articles. There are currently over 100+ titles available on Amazon Luna, with plans of more to be consistently added.