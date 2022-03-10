What games are in the Luna+ Amazon Luna channel?

Amazon Luna is the latest company to enter the cloud gaming space. Despite things still being early for cloud gaming, Amazon—paired with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Twitch—could quickly become the cloud gaming powerhouse to beat.

Officially announced in September 2020, Amazon Luna made it’s March 2022 launch debut. The service is officially live for anyone in mainland United States.

How does Amazon Luna work?

Similar to other cloud-based platforms, Amazon Luna allows users to stream games instantly across several supported devices, eliminating downloads, in-game updates, local storage, and similar bandwidth taxing processes—promoting a seamless gaming experience.

Think Netflix, but you stream games instead of movies and TV shows. The only thing needed is a high-speed connection and a subscription to any of the six available channels, including the leading gaming channel, Luna+.

Devil May Cry 5

Sonic Mania

Observer – System Redux

Team Sonic Racing

Saints Row – The Third Remastered

Resident Evil Biohazard – Gold Edition

Dirt Rally 2.0

Dirt 5

Metro Exodus

Grid

Super Mega Baseball 3

Ghostrunner

Smite – Battleground of the Gods

Control

Star Wars Pinball

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Moving Out

Yakuza Zero

Medium

Yakuza – Like a Dragon

Judgment

Overcooked! 2

Ride 4

Abzu

Infinite Mini Golf

Control

Contra – Anniversary Collection

Hokko Life

Mortal Shell

Alien Isolation

Enter the Dungeon

A Plague Tale – Innocence

Yooka-Laylee

Redout

Two Point Hospital

Megaman 11

Tennis World Tour 2

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

BlazBlue – Cross Tag Battle

Myst

Blair Witch

Aotennis 2

Chorvs

Ys VIII Lacrimosa of Dama

The Wonderful 10

River City Girls

Rogue Heroes

Everspace

Castlevania – Anniversary Collection

Rad

Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons

Bloodstained – Ritual of the Night

Under Night – In-Birth

The Surge

KatamariDamacy Reroll

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

The Surge 2

Call of the Sea

Rime

Carrion

Trails of Cold Steel IV

Valkyria Chronciles 4

Hard Reset Redux

Bug Fables – The Everlasting Sapling

Amnesia Rebirth

Lumines – Remastered

Obduction

Victor Vran

Blasphemous

Mighty Switch Force!

SteamWorld Dig 2

Trails of Cold Steel 3

Ghost of a Tale

Indivisible

Cook, Serve, Delicious 3!

Gris

Epic Chef

Katana Zero

Cross Code

Blazing Chrome

Killer Queen Black

Shadow Tactics – Blades of the Shogun

No More Heroes 2 – Desperate Struggle

Bridge Constructor – The Walking Dead

Rotype Dimensions EX

Paper Beast – Folded Edition

Shawtae – Ultimate Edition!

Yokus Island Express

The Pillars of the Earth

Furi

The Falconeer

No More Heroes

Rez Infinite

The Mummy Demastered

Valfaris

Steam World Dig

WonderBoy – the Dragon’s Trap

Atomik

Panzer Dragon

Dice Legacy

Shantae Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut

Iconoclasts

Disc Room

Olija

Marita Boy

Tangledeep

Thimbleweed Park

The Sexy Brutale

Tacoma

Deponia Doomsday

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

Edna & Harvey – The Breakout – Anniversary Edition

Steamworld Heist

Steamworld Quest – Hand of Gilgamech

Edna & Harvey – Harvey’s New Eyes

Coming in at $9.99 monthly subscription, Luna+ is currently the most expensive Amazon Luna channel compared to the other five. However, that price-point nets you the most selection and widest variety.

If you’re in the United States and are interested in checking out how much Amazon Luna costs and all the games and channels available, check out the linked articles. There are currently over 100+ titles available on Amazon Luna, with plans of more to be consistently added.