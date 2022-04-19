What are the system requirements for Overwatch 2?

Overwatch was released in 2016. Though the game aged quite well, it also needed a fresh start to make way for further developments.

The franchise will be getting that fresh start in the form of Overwatch 2, and the game’s slowly getting closer to its full release. Before it officially becomes available, however, the developers will be running a few beta tests to ensure everything’s up to scratch without any bugs.

If you’re looking to participate in the beta or pick up Overwatch 2 when it becomes available, you’ll need a capable gaming machine that is capable of smooth frame rates.

The minimum system requirements for Overwatch 2

Operating System: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack) Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8650

Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8650 Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon™ HD 7000 series

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon™ HD 7000 series Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space

50 GB available hard drive space Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Media: None for the recommended digital installation

None for the recommended digital installation Resolution: 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

The recommended system requirements for Overwatch 2