Dr Disrespect unveiled a new PC last week that has loads of power and is around twice the size of his previous gaming rig. As you might expect, the Doc took no shortcuts when customizing his setup with the help of Digital Storm.

With the PC’s parts totaling around an estimated $10,000 in value, the Two-Time is now operating with a machine that’s almost as powerful as he’d probably claim he is.

Here’s a list of some of the key components that make his rig special.

CPU: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990x

Dr Disrespect’s CPU might be the most expensive part of his new PC. The hardware’s 128 threads and 64 cores pair well with the CPU’s 2.9GHz base clock, up to 4.3GHz boosted. If you want to get your hands on one of these, though, you’re going to have to pay a pretty penny. The item, which just released earlier this year in February, retails for more than $3,000.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB

It only makes sense that the Two-Time would need twice as much graphics processing. So when it came to making a new PC, the Doc decided to get not one, but two 2080 Ti graphics cards. The graphics cards are touted to have six times the performance of the previous generation of GPUs, like the 1080, and provide for real-time ray tracing in games.

In addition, the cards give AI-enhanced DLSS 2.0 graphics. But as was the case with his CPU, Doc’s parts aren’t cheap. Costing more than $1,000 each, Disrespect’s GPUs alone cost more than most people’s entire gaming rigs.

Motherboard: Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha

How is Disrespect holding all of his parts together? He’s using Republic of Gamers’ Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard. With a plethora of USB and audio jacks, Dr Disrespect’s new motherboard gives him the capacity to use all of the extra peripherals that he needs to put together his streams that are known for their high production quality.

It also helps that the motherboard was made to be compatible with his AMY Ryzen Threadripper. While this part isn’t quite as expensive as some of the other components of his setup, it’s still not exactly something you’d find in a discount bin.

SSD: Samsung 970 EVO SSD 2TB

Dr Disrespect decided to go away from the hard drive with his new PC. Instead, he doubled down on getting as much SSD memory as possible with 2TB from a Samsung 970 EVO. With sequential reads up to 3,500 MBs per second and writes up to 2,500 MBs per second, this SSD is known for being one of the fastest on the market.

Going for 2TBs of SSD was certainly a high roller play for the Two-Time, but lower memory alternatives of Samsung’s SSD chips can be found at a much more reasonable price.

RAM: G.Skill Ripjaws V 256GB DDR4

Considering all of the other pieces that Disrespect put in his PC, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that he’s loaded his new PC up with a ton of RAM. His 245GB DDR4 might be more than a lot of people’s motherboards can hold, but with how over the top the Doc went in every other facet of his PC, it probably wasn’t too hard for him to make this addition.

Case: Aventum X

With so many goodies packed into his rig, Doc had to go big with his PC’s case to make sure he could hold everything in one container. Dr Disrespect said on Twitter that his new Aventum X case is almost twice as big as his old computer rig.

Twice as big, 360x more athletic.



Full reveal tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5C00ovocgH — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) May 18, 2020

In addition to being able to hold the thousands of dollars worth of hardware he needs to stream, Dr Disrespect’s new computer case also came with a few little custom features. His red and black case shows off his sunglasses and mustache logo along with one for the PC maker Digital Storm as well.