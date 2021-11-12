What are the minimum and recommended specs for Rainbow Six Siege?

Originally released on Dec. 1, 2015, Rainbow Six Siege changed the Rainbow Six series formula by focusing on close quarters, team-based, tactical multiplayer combat. With offense vs. defense gameplay, Siege has had tremendous popularity since its initial release and still ranks as one of the top competitive first-person shooter (FPS) games on Steam. To make sure your rig is ready to breach and clear, here is a look at the minimum and recommended specs for Rainbow Six Siege.

Minimum

Operating system: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions required)

Processor: Intel Core i3 560 at 3.3GHz, or AMD Phenom II X4 945 at 3.0GHz

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 5870 (DirectX 11 compliant with 1GB of VRAM)

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 61GB of available space

Recommended

Operating system: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions required)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K at 3.3GHz or better, or AMD FX-8120 at 3.1GHz or better

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670, GTX 760 or GTX 960, or AMD Radeon HD 7970, R9 280x (2GB VRAM), R99 380 or Fury X

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 61GB of available space

It’s not too late for those looking to jump in on the action of Rainbow Six Siege. The online community and competitive scene are still going strong in 2021.