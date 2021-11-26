What are the minimum and recommended specs for Fortnite?

Fortnite was released back in 2017 and is considered one of the most popular Battle Royale titles. The game sees millions of players log on every day to play, despite claims that the third-person shooter isn’t as popular as it used to be.

Part of the game’s popularity stems from being free-to-play. Adding to Fortnite‘s ease of accessibility, it also boasts cross-platform play amongst most supported devices, so playing with your friends is a breeze. Another contributing factor to the game’s popularity is that it runs efficiently on nearly any PC due to its very low system requirements.

Here’s the recommended specs for Fortnite.

Minimum Fortnite system requirements

GPU: Intel HD 4000 on PC, or Intel Iris Pro 5200

Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz

Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz RAM: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6

Recommended Fortnite system requirements

GPU: Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11 GPU

GPU Memory : 2 GB VRAM

CPU : Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz, AMD Ryzen 3 3300U, or equivalent

RAM : 8 GB RAM or higher

: 8 GB RAM or higher OS: Windows 10 64-bit

If you’ve got a slightly newer gaming PC, you might be capable of playing the game on the “Epic” preset. This just basically means you’ll be able to enjoy longer draw distances, sharper textures, better anti-aliasing, and more bells and whistles that just make Fortnite look a lot nicer.

Recommended Fortnite Epic system requirements

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1080 or AMD equivalent

GPU RAM: 4GB VRAM or higher

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700, Ryzen 7 3700x or equivalent

RAM: 16GB or higher

16GB or higher OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Fortnite can efficiently run on older PCs — or Macs! — without a dedicated video card. But if your rig barely qualifies for the minimum system requirements, playing on the highest settings will result in a poor experience.

If you find yourself in that situation, here’s some things you can try to improve performance:

Closing all background apps, especially ones that might utilise your computer’s GPU or memory (like Google Chrome)

Lower Fortnite‘s 3D resolution scale — this reduces the internal rendering resolution of textures without affecting the resolution of your monitor

Change the Rendering mode from DirectX 11 to Performance (Alpha) or DirectX 12. (You can see the benefit this has in the video above)

Reduce shadows, post-processing, effects and textures to their lowest possible settings

If you have an NVIDIA GPU, you might be able to enable NVIDIA DLSS. You can turn this on in the Advanced Graphics part of the video tab, and there you can enable DLSS and set it to Performance, Balanced or Quality.

Here’s our recommended settings to get the most frames out of Fortnite:

Recommended Fortnite settings for the best frame rate, without impacting gameplay

Window Mode: Fullscreen or Borderless Fullscreen

Fullscreen or Borderless Fullscreen Resolution: Whatever your monitor’s native resolution is

Whatever your monitor’s native resolution is Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited, or whatever the maximum refresh rate of your monitor is

Unlimited, or whatever the maximum refresh rate of your monitor is 3D Resolution: 100%

100% View Distance : Epic

: Epic Shadows: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Textures: Low

Low Effects: Low

Low Post-processing: Low

Low NVIDIA DLSS: Enabled, Quality (if your PC supports it)

Having view distance at Epic is important for seeing other players in the distance, so you want this set as high as possible. If your PC is struggling to keep up, however, try reducing the View Distance one notch at a time until the frame rate is more stable.

You’ll also get the best image quality by making sure your PC runs at your monitor’s native resolution. If your PC can’t keep up, you’ll then want to reduce the 3D resolution scaler gradually. This will reduce the quality of the in-game graphics without forcing your monitor to run at a lower resolution.

DLSS is especially helpful for improving frame rates, depending on your hardware. It’s a machine learning-powered technique that’s designed to enable higher resolution gameplay without the same cost to performance. It’s only available on certain Nvidia RTX 20 and 30-series GPUs, however, so if you don’t see the setting in your Fortnite options, chances are your PC isn’t compatible.