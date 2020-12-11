WePlay Dragon Temple’s $60,000 Mortal Kombat 11 competitions is live now

This article is proudly sponsored by WePlay Esports.

The battle is now live as WePlay Esports and some of the best players in the world test their might with Mortal Kombat 11 at WePlay Dragon Temple from Dec. 10 to 13.

In a clash for $60,000, 14 professional MK players are ready to put on a show as the event’s group stage gets underway at the WePlay Esports Arena Kyiv.

Image via WePlay Esports

Those 14 players have been divided into two separate groups, where they will compete in a round-robin set of best-of-three matches that will decide who moves onto the playoffs. Here are those groups.

Group MORTAL

A F0xy Grampa

Hayatei

Konqueror

Asodimazze

AVirk

Foreverking

Hadoken

Image via WePlay Esports

Group Kombat

Tekken Master

DizzyTT

GRR

Dubasik

2EZ

Infinitii

MK_Azerbaijan

Image via WePlay Esports

The top four players from each group will move onto the playoffs, competing in a double-elimination bracket to see who can claim the title of WePlay Dragon Temple Champion.

As for talent, the full lineup is currently hosting the brutal battles, led by Kyle Freedman and analysts Mr Aquaman, Kitana Prime, and Big D. Commentary is being held down by the Ketchup and Mustard duo, Mitsuownes, and HBTWarrior.

You can watch WePlay Dragon Temple, presented by DashFight, from Dec. 10 to 13 on WePlay’s Twitch channel. For more information about the event, players competing in the event, and who will host and commentate the matches, you can check out WePlay’s Twitter, Instagram, or Reddit.