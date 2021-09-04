Weaknesses and counters to Hoopa’s Confined Form in Pokémon Go

The Mischief Pokémon, Hoopa, is finally making its debut in the world of Pokémon Go following the antics it has been causing since Pokémon Go Fest 2021. Players will soon be able to get their hands on this Mythical Pokémon and discover just how much trickery Hoopa can cause in battle.

Players can encounter Hoopa in its Confined Form through the new Special Research available within the Season of Mischief after completing the first few pages of tasks. Like most previous Special Research-bound Mythical Pokémon, Hoopa will be obtainable at a CP that allows it to compete in almost every cup in the Go Battle League. Bringing out its full potential will require an exponentially large amount of Rare Candies, though.

In its Confined Form, Hoopa is a Ghost and Psychic-type Pokémon, a combination shared with only a select few Legendary Pokémon. Although the type combination is uncommon, it possesses a myriad of weaknesses that make Hoopa a glass cannon capable of dealing tremendous damage but unable to take many hits.

Due to its typing and low defenses, Hoopa struggles immensely against Ghost and Dark-type attacks, both of which hit for four times super-effective damage. Legendary and Mythical Pokémon like Darkrai, Mewtwo, and Yveltal all possess powerful Ghost or Dark-type moves that will render Hoopa futile. More common Pokémon like Gengar, Umbreon, and Hydreigon can easily one-shot Hoopa with a well-timed move when a Protect Shield isn’t available. Even non-super-effective moves are dangerous to Hoopa due to its significantly low defenses.

Though this Mythical Pokémon has many drawbacks, its high attack stat and wide array of Fast and Charge Attacks make it one of the best hyper-offensive Psychic and Ghost-type damage dealers in all of Pokémon Go.