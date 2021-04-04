Weaknesses and counters to Darkrai in Pokémon Go

Darkrai is one of the most popular Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Boasting a high damage output, this Dark-type Pokémon can be challenging for many players to defeat or capture.

In Pokémon Go, selecting which Pokémon to use in battle often comes down to the type matchup. With 18 different types in the game, each of these types varies in effectiveness against others.

While Darkrai is powerful against Psychic and Ghost-type Pokémon, there are a number of choices when it comes to countering Darkrai.

Here are some of the best counters to Darkrai in Pokémon Go.

Fighting

One of the most effective types to use against Darkrai is Fighting. In Pokémon Go, there are plenty of different Pokémon boasting this type. The best counter to Darkrai is Lucario. This Pokémon boasts resistance to Dark-type moves and a variety of powerful Fighting-type attacks. The optimal moveset for Lucario is the fast move Counter and the charge move Aura Sphere.

There are other great Pokémon that can be used in this type, including Breloom, Machamp, Conkeldurr, and Blaziken. Some of the best moves to use are Counter, Dynamic Punch, and Focus Blast.

Fairy

In Pokémon Go, the Fairy type has the least number of Pokémon available to capture. But this type is still one of the best counters to Darkrai.

Some great options are Togekiss and Gardevoir. These Pokémon boast resistances to dark-type moves as well as excellent damage output. The best moveset is the fast move Charm with the charge move Dazzling Gleam, which will facilitate the most success against a Dark-type opposition.

Bug

The Bug type is the third and final super-effective counter against Darkrai. The best Bugs in Pokémon Go include Volcarona, Heracross, Genesect, and Pinsir.

If you’re after something that can make short work of Darkrai, Mega Beedrill is the perfect choice. In its temporary Mega Evolved state, Beedrill is the most powerful Bug-type Pokémon in the game. The only downfall to using this Pokémon is that Mega Evolutions only last for a short amount of time. After that time limit has been reached, it will revert to its base form where players will have to use more Mega Energy if they want to return to this advanced state.