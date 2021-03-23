Washington Justice partners with brewery, creates commemorative beer

The Overwatch League’s Washington Justice has partnered with local brewery DC Brau, a North D.C. staple since it opened its doors in 2011.

Together, they’ve created a commemorative lager called a “Sip of Justice,” which will be produced at DC Brau. The can will feature prominent D.C. landmarks, like the Capitol building and the Washington Monument.

This is far from the first alcohol partnership in esports or the Overwatch League specifically, though. Budweiser applied for a trademark to be the “official beer of esports,” “the official beer of gaming,” and “the official beer of gamers” in the summer of 2019. Miller has a partnership with Complexity at least partially by way of the Dallas Cowboys, and Budweiser is specifically partnered with the Overwatch League.

The Justice will feature its branded beer in bi-weekly content series and on streams.

Alcohol brands have significantly expanded their partnerships with esports in recent years. From Miller and Complexity to Bud Light sponsoring nearly everyone it can connect with, alcohol brands are quickly becoming staples in the esports ecosystem.

The Sip of Justice cans will be “limited supply and for a limited time,” according to the Justice.

The Overwatch League will return on April 16 to kick off its fourth season. The 2021 regular season will run from April 16 to Aug. 22.

