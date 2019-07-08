Warriors expand into Fortnite, picking up Twizz and CoverH

New Zealand-based organisation Warriors Esports have picked up Fortnite duo Sam “Twizz” Pearson and Chris “CoverH” Hunt ahead of the Fortnite World Cup. Twizz was a part of Mindfreak until early June, and qualified with CoverH for the World Cup in week two.

Warriors Esports on Twitter Introducing @CoverH_ & @CodeTwizz! The newest members of the Warriors Esports family and the 🇳🇿NZ duo heading to the Fortnite World Cup! #ItTakesAWarrior #FortniteWorldCup https://t.co/pycuMm3qYj

In a statement on the Warriors’ website, co-founder Cameron Russell said that the move was a great way to expand the Warriors brand. “To have two New Zealanders representing Warriors Esports in the World Cup finals is absolutely huge for us.”

Twizz and CoverH have played in various Oceanic Fortnite events over the past 18 months, but made their breakout after qualifying for the World Cup.

The move cements Warriors’ commitment to expanding into other esports. The rugby team picked up Blank Esports in May, predominantly known for their Overwatch team, with intentions to expand.

The Fortnite World Cup starts on July 26.