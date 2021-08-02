Wardell’s VALORANT streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Matthew “Wardell” Yu represents TSM as a part of its VALORANT roster. Wardell started playing CS:GO during his recovery but switched to VALORANT soon after its release. He was named the MVP during the FaZe’s 2020 VALORANT Invitational.

Here is Wardell’s streaming setup, but you can find Wardell’s VALORANT settings here.

Headset

Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed

Image via Logitech

Audio is an important aspect of many games like VALORANT, and a reliable headset doesn’t just give you quality audio but enough comfort to stay focused on the game. Wired headsets can cause distraction and take players out of focus when the cable gets in the way. The Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed is a responsive headset that features advanced Pro G 50-millimeter drivers for high-precision sound that allows players to hear every footstep in the game. Being wireless allows Wardell to move his head freely and avoid distraction from the cable. Its battery lasts for more than 20 hours on a single charge,e and it can cover a distance of 15 meters.

This headset is built to be durable and comfortable after a long session of streaming. Although the Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed comes with a microphone that features the Blue Voice mic technology, Wardell uses the Shure SM7B.

Mouse

Logitech G Pro X SUPERLIGHT

Image via Logitech

Gone are the days when wired mice were considered faster than wireless mice; professional players have proven as much by winning tournaments with the Logitech G Pro X Superlight. Although it’s a wireless mouse, it’s known to be one of the fastest mice on the market. This mouse provides accurate tracking in VALORANT and doesn’t suffer from double clicks.

Logitech’s lightweight champion has a design that offers less fatigue after many hours of playing. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is under 63 grams and comes with the HERO 25K Sensor capable of 25,600 DPI and five programmable buttons. You can use it for up to 70 hours before charging.

Keyboard

Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed

Image via Logitech

As a competitive player, Wardell uses professional-grade peripherals like the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed. The G915 is a tenkeyless keyboard made with the Lightspeed wireless technology, giving Wardell plenty of room for other peripherals. It comes with a detachable cable and also features three-layer adjustment that allows Wardell to customize the angle of the keyboard.

The Logitech G915 TKL’s white variant comes with only the GL Tactile switches, and the black variant comes in GL Tactile, GL Clicky, and the GL Linear variants with a uniform actuation distance of 1.5 millimeters.

Although it doesn’t come with an wrist rest in the box, the adjustable feet give Wardell enough positioning freedom and stability.

Monitor

BenQ ZOWIE XL2546

Image via BenQ

VALORANT is a fast-paced game designed from the ground up to hit high frames and be responsive to player inputs. Fast-paced games require a monitor, like the BenQ Zowie XL2546, that can handle high frame rates.

The BenQ Zowie XL2546 is a 24-inch monitor with a refresh rate of 240Hz and a one-millisecond response time. It has a maximum resolution of 1080p and features a dynamic accuracy technology to produce clear images during fast-paced gameplay.

BenQ Zowie’s XL2546 comes with two shields that help players focus on the game by hiding things in their field of view that might distract them. The monitor also comes with a remote called the S-Switch to change the settings instantly.

Mouse pad

Logitech G640

Image via Logitech

Most modern mice have amazing sensors and shapes, but they can be limited if they are not paired with a proper mouse pad. Using the large version of the Logitech G640 mouse pad allows Wardell enough space for movement. The consistent fabric surface is tuned to Logitech’s own sensors, allowing Wardell’s G Pro X Superlight to be as precise as possible. The surface is made to be ideal for the mouse but also to provide enough comfort to the player for long gaming sessions. Its rubberized base also promotes player comfort by preventing slippage.

Microphone

Shure SM7B Cardioid Dynamic Microphone

Image via Shure

Wardell uses the Shure SM7B for its clarity and reliability. The Shure SM7B cardioid dynamic microphone is made for professionals and is used for studio recording, home recording, podcasting, and streaming. Many professionals use the Shure SM7B for voice recording, while streamers use it for its cardioid pickup pattern that helps keep the focus on their voice so the audience can enjoy the stream.

Camera

Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Image via Sony

If you watch Wardell on Twitch, you may have noticed that he has some of the best video quality around, thanks to the Sony Alpha a6000. The Sony Alpha a6000 is a mirrorless digital camera with an advanced 24.3 megapixel Exmor APS HD CMOS full-frame image sensor. The autofocus on this camera is fast and precise while the BIONZ X processing chip helps clean the image and remove noise.

Stream Deck

Elgato Stream Deck XL

lmage via Elgato

Wardell is not only known to be a good player but also offers an entertaining and professional broadcast with the Elgato Stream Deck XL. The Stream Deck XL is a portable device with many LED macro buttons that can be programmed to execute a specific visual effect or sound. Elgato’s Stream Deck XL comes with 32 customizable keys and is compatible with most popular software, such as Elgato Game Capture, OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and many others.

PC

Lenovo Legion T730-28ICO 90JF00A4US Gaming Desktop Computer

Image via Lenovo

Wardell uses a prebuilt Lenovo Legion T730-28ICO PC. The PC features an Intel Core i9 9900K CPU with eight cores and 16 threads at 3.60GHz and Boost Clock that goes up to 5GHz. A CPU like this can run a game like VALORANT very smoothly. Wardell also uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GPU, which is a previous RTX card with a base clock of 1,515MHz and a Boost Clock of 1,800MHz. Thanks to the combination of the listed CPU and GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB HDD for storage, and 512GB SSD, this PC can output up to 500 frames per second in VALORANT.