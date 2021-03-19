Volcano erupts near Reykjavík, location of MSI and VALORANT Stage 2 Masters

Air traffic has been halted due to the eruption.

A volcano has erupted about 20 miles south of Reykjavík, Iceland, the location chosen for the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational and VALORANT Stage Two Masters, both of which are set to begin in May.

After the eruption, local media reported air traffic at the Keflavik International Airport had been halted, according to DW. The airport is located about 20 miles north of the eruption's source in Fagradalsfjall.

Volcanic eruption has begun in Fagradalsfjall. Flight color code is red but very little turbulence is seen on seismometers. — Icelandic Meteorological Office - IMO (@Vedurstofan) March 19, 2021

The eruption was preceded by thousands of earthquakes on the Reykjanes Peninsula in the past several weeks, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, signifying major seismic activity.

Earlier in the month, Riot Games told Dot Esports that "seismic and volcanic activity is a fact of life in Iceland," and that it was "confident in the experience of Icelandic authorities in all areas of planning and preparation surrounding these natural events.”

MSI is set to begin on May 6, while the VALORANT event is scheduled to start on May 24, two days after the conclusion of MSI.

Dot Esports has reached out to Riot for comment.