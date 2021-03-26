Virtus Pro is entering PUBG Mobile

Russian esports organization Virtus Pro will be signing a CIS roster in PUBG Mobile.

The incoming lineup will be revealed “shortly,” according to an official release from VP yesterday.

“We… conducted a survey among our fans, and many of them expressed interest in a possible PUBG MOBILE roster,” said Sergey Glamazda, CEO of VP. “The publisher is contributing to the esports scene development and offering esports organizations great terms for cooperation.”

PUBG Mobile esports is set to feature $14 million of prize money in 2021. Tencent has considerably expanded the game’s esports scene this year, launching several more Pro Leagues and Club Opens.

With the battle royale’s growing popularity, it isn’t surprising to see CIS esports powerhouse VP entering the mobile title. The new roster will first see action in the first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) CIS, taking place from April 20 to May 16. The top teams from here will move on to the PMPL EMEA Regional Finals from June 17 to 20.

VP’s foray into PUBG Mobile comes three months after the org acquired a roster in the game’s PC counterpart. It signed the Northern Lights roster in December 2020 and recently competed in the PUBG Global Invitational.S 2021. The team had a mediocre run in the competition, making it to four out of the six finals, pocketing $147,836.

VP is not the only CIS juggernaut to express interest in PUBG Mobile. In October 2020, Natus Vincere also signed a team from the CIS region. The two orgs will face off in the upcoming PMPL CIS season one.

