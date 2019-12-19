This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Less than four months after this year’s International, Valve has already confirmed the dates for the upcoming one in Sweden. The biggest Dota 2 event of the year will begin Aug. 18, with the Aegis being lifted on Aug. 23.

TI9’s late scheduling and ticketing fiasco drew flak towards Valve for their poor handling of the situation. Now, fans will be able to better plan our their vacation plans should they revolve around the premier Dota 2 tournament.

DOTA 2 on Twitter Make sure to have some free time in your calendar next August! The International main event will run on Aug 18th-23rd.

TI is the culmination and highlight of each season’s Dota Pro Circuit. The most recent TI9 shattered two records: having the biggest prize pool in all of esports, and the most-watched Dota 2 event on Twitch in spite of the time zone. The 10th edition of the event will return to its Europe for the first time since TI1, and will be held in Stockholm, Sweden.

Europe has traditionally been one of the strongest regions in Dota 2. The two most recent TI championships have gone to European powerhouse OG. They will look to mount their title defense much closer to home this time, looking to complete a three-peat in three different continents.