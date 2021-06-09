VALORANT player S2A banned from Twitch after stream sniping

VALORANT streamer S2A received a ban from Twitch today after he was caught stream sniping by Diaamond, a content creator for Team Synergy.

During a ranked match with Diaamond yesterday, S2A correctly predicted the enemy’s position without having any info from his teammates. He flashed the corridor that leads to the B bombsite with Phoenix’s curveball and quickly fragged Diaamond. The Team Synergy content creator realized S2A was stream sniping and called him out in the game chat. “You are so obvious,” he said, which S2A responded to with “so cringe” before clarifying the play to his teammates.

S2A, however, probably didn’t expect Diaamond would check his stream and alt-tabbed out of the game. His screen clearly showed he was watching Diaamond’s stream and using it to get a competitive edge in the ranked match. Diaamond acted quickly and clipped the moment where you could see his stream open on S2A’s PC before exposing him on Twitter.

YOU CANT MAKE THIS UP LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/bScCsqWxnk — diaamond (@diaamondTV) June 8, 2021

S2A’s Twitch page is currently unavailable, which means he has been banned from the platform.

Stream sniping is a practice prohibited in Twitch. “Any activity, such as cheating, hacking, botting, or tampering, that gives the account owner an unfair advantage in an online multiplayer game, is prohibited,” Twitch’s community guidelines read. “This also includes exploiting another broadcaster’s live broadcast in order to harass them in-game, such as stream sniping.”

While the length of S2A’s ban is currently unknown, it’s unlikely he’ll remain banned for more than a week if this was his first offense.

