University College London win PLANET9 League of Legends Invitational grassroots esports event

After two full rounds of competition between eight London-based teams, the PLANET9 University Invitational Champion has been crowned.

University College London and University of Roehampton London both continued to dominate the competition in the playoffs, but UCL proved to be the best University squad with a 3-1 victory in the finals.

Image via PLANET9

After their victory, UCL’s FiLexMAMO was named the PLANET9 University Invitational MVP and the team took home 1,000 Pounds of the 2,000 Pound total prize pool. Roehampton took second place, while Imperial College London won the third-place match over London South Bank University.

The event was part of a push by PLANET9 in partnership with Acer and Predator Gaming to showcase and work with grassroots esport communities to expand through its online platform.

As a growing esports platform, PLANET9 works to give casual and competitive gamers exactly what they need to compete in grassroots events or improve their game to try and reach that next level. This is done through hosting pre-established tournaments like the University Invitational, letting players host their own events, or reviewing your stats and gameplay to improve performance.

Users can also use other, more social-focused aspects of the platform to interact with brands, influencers, and more. You can head over to ​PLANET9.gg​ and start your own esports tournament right now.

The main function users might be interested in is the Coaching system, where players can search for and select a trainer who fits that they are looking for based on skill level, experience, price, and more. For example, if you want to find someone better than you to look over your League gameplay and provide feedback on where you can improve, you can browse different coaches until you find someone who fits what you need.

To celebrate the PLANET9 University Invitational, Acer and PLANET9 are giving away a Predator Triton 500 laptop and Predator Gaming Utility Backpack, a total of 2,600 Pounds, along with 15,840 Riot Points. You can learn more about the giveaway, which is still ongoing, on the PLANET9 website.

“PLANET9 is pleased to broaden opportunity for students’ esports involvement,” PLANET9 said. “PLANET9 sees great potential in university students especially during the pandemic and looks forward to taking PLANET9 University Invitational to another level as well as growing school esports programs on PLANET9 with more players and fans to jump on board.”