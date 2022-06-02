Ubisoft has no plans for a showcase this June

But we still get a presentation later in the year.

Image via Ubisoft

Despite regularly holding their own presentation alongside E3 around June, there won’t be any Ubisoft events taking place this month in 2022. According to a report by Axios, Ubisoft’s regular June showcase won’t be taking place this year. Instead, there will be another presentation later in the year, a company rep said.

The trend of holding these events began in 2020 after the cancellation of E3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first Ubisoft Forward event and it was followed by another in September and most recently again in June 2021.

In 2021 Ubisoft showed off a ton of upcoming projects including Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, another collaboration for the company with Nintendo. Without a 2022 showcase perhaps we’ll see further details of this game revealed during an upcoming Nintendo Direct instead.

Ubisoft’s plan not to hold an event this June could come as a result of E3 being canceled once again. Initially, it seemed that E3 would take place this year in a digital format, however, it has since been completely canceled.

While E3 will not take place, we will still be getting the Summer Games Fest 2022 which will bring updates from a variety of different studios and game announcements. Ubisoft will not be part of this showcase and you can check out a list of all of the partners appearing during the event here.

As for when we will see a new presentation from Ubisoft, no date has been given but it is expected to take place before the end of 2022.