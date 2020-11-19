UAE-based team Elites United secures invite to PMGC season zero

The 24th team at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero has been locked in. UAE-based team, Elites United Team has secured the last slot at the Global Championship.

Tencent previously said the last slot would be going to a team from the “tournament host country.” And even though the league stage of the PMGC will be played online, several teams have arrived in Dubai to compete in it. Dot Esports has learned that players who were encountering a high ping or connectivity issues have been flown to the UAE to ensure fairness.

Elites United Team is a relatively unknown team with few accomplishments. According to Liquipedia, the only tournament they competed in was the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) fall split Middle East and Africa where they finished in the 17 to 26th place. Elites United will certainly be the underdogs in the Global Championship.

The PMGC will begin with its league stage on Nov. 24 at 5am CT. It will go on until Dec. 20. The top teams from here will compete in the PMGC Finals which will be held in Jan. 2021. The total prize pool of the PMGC is $2 million. This is the highest in the history of the mobile battle royale game (excluding China).

Tencent also unveiled today that PUBG Mobile esports has already received over a billion views in 2020 alone. The director of PUBG Mobile global esports will be revealing more details about the game’s esports ecosystem for 2021 in the coming days. The prize pool for PUBG Mobile esports in 2021 will be announced on Nov. 24 and will be the “biggest in mobile esports.”