Tyler1 pulls off impressive 1-vs-3 outplay with Draven in League of Legends

Tyler1 is most well-known in the League of Legends community for his gameplay on the ADC champion Draven. The Glorious Executioner has been Tyler1’s champion of choice since he began playing League and has allowed him to pull off some impressive performances.

During a recent stream, Tyler added to his career highlight reel with an incredible one-vs-three play on Draven in the top lane.

The play began with what appeared to be an overly aggressive Jax. But things quickly turned dangerous for the streamer when the enemy Lucian roamed from the mid lane, seemingly thwarting any hope of Tyler’s retreat.

After kiting the pair of enemies, Tyler sent them both to the gray screen and survived on a slither of health. But the streamer was then greeted by a third foe when Shaco emerged from the river to try to clean up the severely damaged Draven.

This proved to be a grave mistake for Shaco, however. Tyler’s Draven was just too powerful and he completely decimated the jungle champion while also surviving the fight.

Tyler is in the process of working toward getting his third Challenger ranking this season after achieving this rank in both the ADC and jungle roles. Right now, the streamer’s full attention is set on the top lane.

