Tyler1 learns that Refillable Potion builds into Corrupting Potion in League of Legends

One of Twitch’s most popular League of Legends streamers, Tyler1, had a revelation today regarding one of the game’s starting items.

During a recent stream, Tyler, playing Olaf, opted to spend part of his 500 starting gold on purchasing a Corrupting Potion at the beginning of the game. Laning against an enemy Singed, Tyler noticed that he started the game with a Refillable Potion before appearing to sell it for a Corrupting Potion.

Tyler brought this to the attention of his chat, saying this was the second time today he had seen someone do this item strategy. He criticized it and called it a net gold loss. But much to his surprise, the chat was quick to inform Tyler that Refillable Potion could be built into Corrupting Potion.

“It upgrades? What are you talking about? Refillable builds into Corrupting? Bullshit,” Tyler said.

He then opened the store to see for himself. Tyler was mind-blown by the news, saying that in all the time he’s played the game, he had no clue Refillable Potion was upgradable.

Tyler is a high-level player who boasts a Challenger ranking on two accounts for different roles in League. The streamer has also captained teams to victory at multiple Twitch Rivals tournaments.

Right now, Tyler is working toward achieving his third Challenger account by solely playing in the top lane. But even with all this high-level experience and many years of playing the game, Tyler still wasn’t aware of the fact that Refillable Potion builds into Corrupting Potion until today.

