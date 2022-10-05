Twitch teases potential Street Fighter merch collab drop

It’s going to be a big weekend for Twitch, with the streaming brand getting ready to host the annual TwitchCon. Streamers from around the world will be gathering at the San Diego Convention Center from Oct. 7 to 9. It appears that the company will also premier a new line of branded merch for one of the hottest upcoming games.

While Street Fighter 6 isn’t set to come out until 2023, beta keys have already gone out to content creators and media officials. Now it looks like Twitch will be piggybacking off this first look at the game with a potential teaser for Street Fighter merch that will be revealed the same day that TwitchCon starts. This is likely not a coincidence since Twitch has been getting ready for this event for a while.

The combo you didn’t know you’ve been waiting for drops 10/7/2022. @StreetFighter pic.twitter.com/YU8PnRpZc2 — Twitch (@Twitch) October 5, 2022

In the short teaser posted on Twitter, an old-school version of the Street Fighter characters fighting against the Twitch logo, which kind of just sits there. After Chun-Li defeats the imposing logo, a character select screen appears, but instead of characters, there are different clothing items. This has led many to believe that Twitch may launch a Street Fighter merch collab at TwitchCon.

With all the hype surrounding the new game, it may be that fans see this merch go on sale at TwitchCon since the date in the trailer is the same day the convention opens. This is just speculation, though, and it could be that Twitch just accidentally posted the release date as the same day it is holding its largest event this year. We’ll have to wait and see when doors open if this theory is true.