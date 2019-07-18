Twitch Rivals Teamfight Tactics: Scores, standings, and results

Day one of Twitch Rivals’ Teamfight Tactics Showdown saw 64 streamers battle it out for glory in a brawl of epic proportions.

The top eight players from Group A and B have now advanced to day two of the tournament where they’ll fight for pride and a share of the $25,000 prize pool.

The remaining 16 players will play four games each and the top eight will move on to a winner-take-all match where they’ll have a chance to win $5,000. The top 16 features former League of Legends pro William “Scarra” Li, Hearthstone connoisseur Octavian “Kripp” Morosan, World of Warcraft legend Byron “Reckful” Bernstein, and Dota Autochess pioneer Jan “SuperJJ” Janssen.

A few notable and surprising names dropped out the tournament, narrowingly missing the top 16, including Rumay “Hafu” Wang, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang, and Nick “LS” De Cesare.

Scores, standings, and results

Group A: Day one standings

Group B: Day one standings

Schedule

Day two of the event kicks off at 11am CT.

Streaming

