Twitch Rivals Spirit Blossom Runeterra NA standings

Competitive play between eight teams began today, featuring gameplay in Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and League of Legends for the Twitch Rivals European Spirit Blossom Rift Series.

The Sprit Blossom Rift Series features eight teams in Europe and North America with a total of 96 streamers competing for a total prize pool of $200,000. Day one of the tournament showcased an LoR tournament on July 15, followed by a TFT tournament on July 16. League of Legends gameplay took place over the course of two days, from July 22 to 23.

The NA region featured a number of top streamers in LoR, TFT, LoL. Team captains for the eight teams were chosen by Twitch Rivals, while the other five team members were drafted by the captains. Teams compete in the multi-title series for a chance to earn the Twitch Rivals European Spirit Blossom Rift Series championship title and up to $30,000.

Legends of Runeterra

A total of 40 NA players competed in the LoR event today, the first of three tournaments in the Twitch Rivals Spirit Blossom Series. A number of players were favored, ranging from top streamers and Pro players like Swim, Hyped, and Bruised by God. Also joining the top ranks was LoR caster Cassanova, along with Dog Dog, and Souless.

Each block awarded the teams points based on standings. First place in block A, for example, earned a team 300 points while in Block E it only awarded 100 points.

Team Evil Geniuses Swim brought a few “spicy” decks to the tournament today and was on his A-game throughout every match, earning himself a victory in the finals against Hyped from Team Liquid.

Swim was prepared for today’s tournament, taking time off from streaming and training with a group of top-ranked LoR players over the course of the last week. Also prepared was Team Soju, a heavy favorite in the TFT tournament. Mismatched Socks went undefeated in today’s tournament while Delicious Milk and Soju finished first in their blocks.

Standings in the Twitch Rivals North American Spirit Blossom Series will get updated following each tournament.