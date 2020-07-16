Twitch Rivals Spirit Blossom Runeterra EU standings

Eight teams began competing today in the Twitch Rivals European Spirit Blossom Series, a multi-title tournament featuring competition in Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and League of Legends.

A total of 96 players are competing in the Sprit Blossom Rift Series in both Europe and North America for a total prize pool of $200,000. Competitive play began with an LoR tournament on July 15, followed by a TFT tournament on July 16. League of Legends gameplay was scheduled to take place over the course of two days, from July 22 to 23.

Each region featured eight teams containing five players that were drafted. The team with the most points following all three tournaments earnes the Spirit Blossom Rift Series title and $30,000 in earnings.

Legends of Runeterra

Twitch viewership peaked at around 75,000 during the tournament today, showcasing competitive talent from LoR, TFT, and LoL playing for a total prize pool of $100,000.

A total of 40 European players competed in the Runeterra event today, the first of three tournaments in the Twitch Rivals Spirit Blossom Series. Favored in today’s tournament was Alanzq and First Pink Beaver, as the 40 competitors were split into five blocks.

Each block awarded the teams points based on standings. First place in block A, for example, earned the team 300 points while in Block E it only awarded 100 points.

Both First Pink Beaver and Alanzq made it to the semifinals in block A, along with Black Fire Ice and Iamnefer. Alanzq advanced to the finals to face off against Black Fire Ice, who swept the LoR Pro for the win. The victory was enough to earn his team a second-place finish in overall points for the day.

Standings in the Twitch Rivals European Spirit Blossom Series will get updated following each tournament.