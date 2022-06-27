Twitch Rivals, Epic partnering for Road to Twitchcon tournament

Fortnite is one of the top competitive games in the industry, with hundreds of thousands of dollars being offered by Epic Games. Now, Fortnite and Twitch Rivals have partnered together to bring a new tournament called the Road to Twitchcon with a $400,000 prize pool over the next four months.

Every month until October will feature a new competition where creators from around the world will fight against each other in the Zero Build match. Each of these events will offer a $50,000 reward and winners will also be invited to the Twitch Rivals state at Twitchcon San Diego in the first week of October.

Image via Twitch

Players who make it to San Diego will be competing for a share of the $200,000 prize pool. In addition to the money, the winning team’s captain will get to choose their own Locker Bundle to be featured in Fortnite‘s item shop. Players are invited to reach out to Twitch Rivals on Twitter or Discord in order if they want to see their favorite creators in the competition.

The first Road to Twitchcon series started at the beginning of Chapter Three, season three on June 11. The teams coming to Twitchcon from round one include Europe’s Team Nikof, North America’s Team Tfue, and Latin America’s Team zEKO.

With the next competition happening exactly a month from now on July 27, the next round of teams will be decided. This is all leading up to the final competition at Twitchcon on Oct. 7, which will decide this year’s Fortnite Zero Build Twitch Rivals champion team.