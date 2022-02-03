Twitch drops coming to Lost Ark to promote game’s launch

Lost Ark drops are coming to Twitch in celebration of the game’s launch and there’s a variety of in-game items players can unlock just by watching streamers play the game this month.

Starting next Tuesday, Feb. 8, viewers can start watching Twitch content creators who have early access to the game and unlock a Twitch drop for every four hours of viewership. The campaign will end on Feb. 28 at 2am CT.

There are four tiers of rewards, so it’ll take you 16 hours of watching Lost Ark on Twitch to unlock all of the drops in the campaign. All in all, that’s less than an hour a day of watching Lost Ark during the 20-day event.

In the first tier, players will get a Battle Item Chest three pack, Regulus’ Light Currency Chest, and an Amethyst Shard Pack. The second tier will give players a chest that unlocks one of five paper hats. The third gives players a choice of one out of four Helgaia pets, and the final tier gives players a Neugier Gold mount.

You can only earn progress toward one tier at a time, so make sure to claim each prize when you know that it’s available. These rewards won’t automatically be attributed to your account.

Even after you link your Lost Ark account with your Twitch account, you’ll need to go to your Twitch Drops Campaign page and hit the “Claim” button to get your reward. Every time you hit a four-hour mark, you should get a notification telling you to claim your prize.