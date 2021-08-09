Twistzz’s CS:GO streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Russel van Dulken, better known as “Twistzz,” is a professional CS:GO rifler for FaZe Clan. Twistzz has seen great success throughout his career and was named the MVP of ESL One New York in 2018 and MVP of IEM Sydney in 2019. With more than 231,000 followers on Twitch and 38,000 subscribers on YouTube, let’s take a look at Twistzz’s CS:GO streaming setup, including his headset, mouse, keyboard, and more.

Headset

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC

Image via SteelSeries

More of an evolution than a revolution from previous SteelSeries Arctis headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC headset retains the sleek and comfortable design the product line is synonymous with. For many gamers and audiophiles, the Arctis Pro + GameDAC stands out thanks to its sound quality, customization optimization options, and Hi-Res certification. This headset is also known for its retractable bidirectional ClearCast microphone and ski goggle headband that alleviates pressure during longer sessions.

Mouse

Vaxee OUTSET AX Esports Mouse

Image via Vaxee

Twistzz uses a Vaxee Outset AX Esports Mouse when streaming. This mouse offers a minimalistic approach to gaming mice with a standard five-button configuration. The Outset AX Esports Mouse is also customizable, thanks to its adjustable click response time to help gamers find the right rhythm for their playstyle.

What stands out about the Vaxee Outset AX Esports Mouse is its design. The team at Vaxee wanted to make sure the mouse was designed to be comfortable, durable, and stable. This mouse features full back-palm support, a raised front end to help reduce the drag between the mouse cable and mouse pad, as well as a shorter length, making it easier for more players to grip comfortably.

Keyboard

SteelSeries Apex 7

Image via SteelSeries

Twistzz streaming keyboard of choice is the SteelSeries Apex 7, equipped with SteelSeries’ Red switches. The Apex 7 comes with different switch options, including SteelSeries’ Red, Blue, and Brown. Each switch has a different feel, with the Red switches being linear and quiet.

When it comes to build quality, SteelSeries focused on making the Apex 7 comfortable and responsive while remaining compact. The SteelSeries Apex 7 also features a mini OLED Smart Display that instantly delivers information from games and apps straight to the user.

Monitor

Alienware AW2518H 240Hz

Image by Alienware via Amazon

The Alienware AW2518H 240Hz monitor is a popular option for competitive gamers. Twistzz uses a 25-inch, 1080p monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. A high refresh rate monitor is essential for intense first-person shooters such as CS:GO. Nvidia G-Sync compatibility is also an important feature for fast-paced gaming. This feature helps eliminate screen tearing, stutter, and input lag. The peak brightness for this monitor is 400 nits, and it is built with a TN panel. While not typically as color accurate as an IPS panel, TN panels are considered better for competitive games, thanks to traditionally having better response time.

Mouse pad

X-Raypad Aqua Control+ XL

Image via X-Raypad

Resting under the Vaxee Outset AX Esports Mouse is an X-Raypad Aqua Control+. Twistzz uses an XL size mouse pad, which measures 17.7 inches long, 15.7 inches wide, and 1/8 inch thick. This mouse pad is crafted with polyester fabric and features low-static friction to help the smooth feel of moving the mouse across the pad.

Graphics card

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Image via Nvidia

Powering Twistzz’s computer is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. The 2080 Ti is a high-end graphics card that was originally released in September 2018. This graphics card offers 11GB of GDDR6 memory and DLSS 2.0 to help boost frame rates at high GPU workloads. Even though the Nvidia 30 series graphics cards are the current flagships, the 2080 Ti runs the majority of PC games at high and ultra settings, along with offering ray tracing on new games.

Processor

Intel Core i9 99090KF

Image by Intel via Amazon

Paired alongside Twistzz’s Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti is an Intel Core i9 9900KF. The i9 9900KF was originally released in 2019 as a part of the 9th generation of Intel processors, and is still one of the best processors you can buy. This is an eight-core processor with 16 threads, a CPU speed clocked at 3.60GHz, and a max speed of 5.00GHz.