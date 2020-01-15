TSM Sword breaks Yassuo’s ankles with impressive LeBlanc outplay

LeBlanc is one of the best League of Legends champions to play if you like to use deception to take down your opponents. And yesterday, TSM Academy sub Rico “Sword” Chen showed off her outplay potential against Akali with a filthy ankle breaker against 100 Thieves streamer Moe “Yassuo” Abdalrhman.

It started off with a big trade between the two players in the mid lane. Yassuo was able to get the better of Sword early, chunking him to only 77 HP. As Sword backed off to recall to base, Yassuo jumped in with Akali’s Shuriken Flip for an almost guaranteed kill.

Sword crosses Yassuo out of his shoes Clip of TSMSword Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

Instead of running away, Sword dashed into his opponent with LeBlanc’s Distortion, ignited him, and flashed away all at the same time. As a result, Yassuo was tanking turret shots and was forced to flash at Sword to secure the kill. But Sword completely dodged his attack with a perfectly timed Distortion activation.

It was an impressive play that needed great timing and nerves of steel, but the outcome was a beautiful outplay that stunned Yassuo and earned the approval of his teammates as well. Sword is only 16 years old and could be one of the more promising prospects in North America.

Like many young players, Sword’s mechanical skill is off the charts, but his team play needs a bit of work. If TSM is willing to put in the effort to develop his skills, he could become a great player to look forward to seeing in the pro scene in the future.