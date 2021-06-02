TSM reportedly signing a Wild Rift roster

The seven-time LCS champions could be looking to conquer in the mobile game as well.

Team Solomid could be signing a League of Legends: Wild Rift roster in Brazil.

The report, according to Mais Esports, comes on the same day as the North American organization’s CEO, Andy Dinh said he was going to look at expanding into mobile esports in regions like LATAM, SEA, and India.

According to Mais Esports’ sources, TSM’s line-up will have InZone (top), tetis (jungle), mike (mid), petroni (ADC), and Sonyy (support).

Riot announced that it will be bringing a World Championship for Wild Rift at the end of 2021. Details about it are still scarce, but several regional competitions will be held to decide the teams in the championship.

Despite this, the company hasn’t revealed any details about Wild Rift esports in North and South America. With the game being released a bit late in the Americas, it isn’t surprising to see that such an announcement hasn’t been made yet.

Currently, Riot has launched the Origin Series in Europe, Icon Series in Southeast Asia, and the Japan Cup 2021.

League of Legends: Wild Rift won’t be TSM’s first foray into a mobile MOBA game. In 2016, the organization signed a roster in Super Evil Megacorp’s mobile MOBA Vainglory. The org left the mobile game two years later, however, as Vainglory’s esports scene withered away in 2018.

Other than this, TSM already has a roster in another mobile game. In early 2020, the org tied up with Indian esports company Entity Gaming to launch a PUBG Mobile roster called TSM Entity. The team has been stagnant ever since the game was banned in the country last year, though. With PUBG Mobile coming back under a new name in India, the team will likely be back in action soon.