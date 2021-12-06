Tribe Gaming are the Western champions of the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2021

Tribe Gaming have won the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2021 Western Finals. The team took down ARP Gaming 3-1 in a North American grand final to take home the crown.

After convincing victories in the first two rounds of the finals on the Hardpoint and Search and Destroy modes, ARP made a comeback in an intense third round in Hardpoint on Summit. Both teams traded the capture points in the early game, but Tribe was able to hold on in the first half with a score of 75-49.

ARP didn’t falter, however, and launched a strong offensive in the second half, holding on to two capture points for most of the match. This managed to push them to 150 points in the penultimate second, with Tribe managing only 148 points.

While fans were hoping for a comeback by the North American champions after this, Tribe didn’t allow it to happen. They won the last round of Hardpoint 150-143 to take first place.

🎊 WHAT A GAME!

🏆🥇 Congratulations to our Western #CODMobile World Champions of 2021, @TribeGaming!



🤝 Firm handshakes and GIANT ggs to @ARPgamingpro!

‼ Don't forget to tune in next weekend for the Eastern Finals here👉 https://t.co/UYEiXYuUFK pic.twitter.com/H8YEGt2Ewm — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) December 5, 2021

Tribe was one of the first teams to qualify for the World Championship after winning the Masters tournament last June. The victory is a strong redemption for the team after they lost the North American playoffs in September.

Tribe will now walk away with $300,000 of the $1 million prize pool. ARP, on the other hand, will pocket $180,000.

The complete standings for the Western finals are:

Tribe Gaming ARP Gaming STMN Esports Asylium Xplicit NYSL Mayhem SKADE Natus Vincere Zygnus Esports GODSENT FullHouse Gaming

The CoD: Mobile World Championship Finals was initially supposed to be an offline event. However, it was converted into an online event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The finals were also split into the East and West to ensure that the players don’t face a high ping disparity.

The Eastern Finals will happen on Dec. 11 and 12. Sixteen teams from Asia will be competing for a share of the $1 million prize pool.