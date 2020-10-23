Travis Scott joins PlayStation as “strategic creative partner” with new PS5 video

Rapper Travis Scott is joining the PlayStation family as a “strategic creative partner,” Sony announced today.

Sony said its “mutual passion for gaming and creativity” with Travis Scott has led to a collaboration with the rapper and his Cactus Jack brand “to produce innovative projects.”

“I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team,” Travis Scott said in a statement. “Most importantly I’m excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon.”

The video above, created by Travis and Cactus Jack, was created to celebrate the new partnership. It features “a few of the key people that worked on different aspects of the PlayStation 5,” according to Sony.

“Travis is an artist who is incredibly innovative, constantly surprising, and continues to push boundaries, very much like the PlayStation brand—so we think this is a perfect fit,” Sony said of the partnership. “When we embarked on this collaboration, the most important thing was to keep it as open as possible, to allow space to explore interesting, creative ideas.”

The PS5 is set to launch in just a few weeks in select regions on Nov. 12, with a worldwide launch on Nov. 19.