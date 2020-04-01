Toronto Defiant, Toronto Ultra parent company lays off multiple employees

OverActive Media, the parent company of the Overwatch League’s Toronto Defiant and Call of Duty League’s Toronto Ultra, confirmed a round of layoffs today, according to a report by Kevin Hitt of The Esports Observer.

The company didn’t confirm the number of employees laid off, but Hitt says as many as 13 were let go, according to a source close to the situation.

“This has been a tough day,” OverActive Media head of content and PR Paulo Senra told The Esports Observer. “We’ve had to make some very difficult decisions, affecting very good people, in order to ensure our organization is well-positioned to continue to thrive in these challenging times.”

Both the Defiant and Ultra had homestand events canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Defiant were set to host a homestand at Roy Thomas Hall in Toronto from April 18 to 19 and another from Aug. 8 to 9. The Ultra were scheduled to host an event from June 27 to 28.

“It is always hard to see friends and teammates move on. It is perhaps even harder under these circumstances,” Senra said. “I would like to personally thank each of our colleagues for their tremendous contributions and the passion they have poured into our organization.”

Both the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League have transferred to online-only events due to the pandemic.