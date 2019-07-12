Tongue and Goobs shine with 2 miraculous Sleep Darts in Contenders Australia

This article is proudly supported by McDonald’s

Ana’s Sleep Darts have provided many highlights across the history of Overwatch esports. Whether it’s Mikaël “Hidan” Da Silva’s double dart against Rogue in the EU Overwatch Open or Bang “JJoNak” Sung-hyeon constantly sleeping enemies across the Overwatch League, nothing is better than seeing a pro thread the needle and shut down a fight with a Sleep Dart.

That’s exactly what happened in Overwatch Contenders Australia this week in the series between Warriors and Athletico. The two top teams were neck-and-neck for most of the series, with Athletico starting a late resurgence in the second half. On Dorado, two crucial Sleep Darts turned the final fight, and ultimately the series, on its head in this week’s Maccas’ I’m Loving It moment.

Declan “goobs” O’Reilly and Giorgio “Tongue” Lahdo are two of Australia’s best flex supports, and Tongue is widely considered one of the best Ana players in the region. On Athletico’s second attack, they were able to hit the first checkpoint in overtime off the back of some good ultimates. But Huseyin “Hus” Sahin was sitting on a crucial EMP for the Warriors, which would have stopped the Athletico attack in its tracks right after the checkpoint.

ATH WAR double sleep Clip of OverwatchContenders Playing Overwatch – Clipped by dvcky_

As Hus approached the point, goobs caught a look of him out of the corner of his eye and slept him just as he was about to launch his EMP. This gave Athletico a chance in the next fight as long as Tongue didn’t manage to sleep someone on Athletico.

But that’s exactly what Tongue did. He managed to sleep goobs through a narrow gap under the arch. With the Ana on the floor, the rest of Warriors collapsed on goobs to save Hus, who was just sleeping meters away.

With this sleep from Tongue, Hus was able to get his EMP off and stop Athletico’s last-ditch push. The Warriors then backed up their stalwart defense on offense, plowing through Dorado and winning the map. They secured the 3-1 series victory and remained undefeated in Overwatch Contenders Australia.

This double sleep is just another iconic Ana moment to add to the archives, and maybe it’ll be one that’s talked about in the years to come.