TimTheTatman’s streaming setup: Mouse, headset, keyboard, and more

TimTheTatman is one of the most tenured content creators on Twitch. Having started his career on the platform in 2012, he attracted viewers and grew a steady audience across a variety of games including Fortnite, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, CS:GO, and Overwatch.

With 27,754 active subscribers, Tim is one of the top 10 streamers on Twitch. And with more than 40 million hours watched in the past year, he’s one of the most-watched streamers as well.

Throughout his time on Twitch, Tim has built up one of the more substantive portfolios of sponsors that have given him PC and streaming gear to make his setup uniquely his own. While many of his peripherals are given to him through partnerships, he spares no expense to make sure that his non-sponsored pieces of equipment are some of the most top-of-the-line items.

Here’s a list of some of the main components that make up TimTheTatman’s streaming setup.

Mouse: Razer Deathadder

Razer has been a sponsor of TimTheTatman since March 2017, so it’s no surprise that he uses perhaps the brand’s most iconic mouse. Relatively simplistic, the mouse has a couple of extra buttons to the side where one’s thumb rests. But otherwise, the mouse’s clean and sleek design is built for clicking heads.

There are multiple versions of the Deathadder now available, but many boast the snake-like Razer logo on the back with RGB capabilities so that gamers can help make their mouse blend in with whatever color scheme they might have for the rest of their setup.

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman Elite

Tim has used multiple different Razer keyboards over the years, including the Blackwidow Chroma. Now, he’s using the brand’s Huntsman Elite product that was released in 2018. Slightly more expensive than your typical Blackwidow keyboard, the Huntsman boasts optical light sensors inside each key that make it more responsive than a traditional mechanical keyboard.

Headset: Audio-Technica ATH-M50X

While Tim has been working with Razer for a while now, he’s been with his other peripheral sponsor, Audio-Technica, for even longer. Dating back to 2016, Tim was featured in commercials for Audio-Technica headphones that helped him “elevate” his game.

There’s a wide array of options that Audio-Technica provides for people who have different varying budgets, including in-ear options and open-back headphones to let your ears breath.

Monitor: LG 27GL850

With a 27-inch display, Tim’s 144hz monitor will cost you a pretty penny. The LG product has NVIDIA and G-sync compatibility as well as a nano IPS one millisecond response time. If this is perhaps a little bit above your budgetary restrictions, LG also offers some more modest monitor options with fewer hertz or smaller screens.

At the same time, the brand has bigger screens and 4k monitors for those who want to get an even better visual gaming experience than Tim even has.

GPU: EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Black Edition

Graphics cards from the 2000 generation haven’t been around all that long, but they’re becoming more and more commonplace for top gamers. While Tim doesn’t have two separate 2080 GPUs like Dr Disrespect recently put in his new rig, the hefty streamer’s 2080 Ti Black Edition is one of the top-of-the-line products available for gamers right now.

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K

Intel’s Core i9-9900K falls along the same lines as the 2080 graphics cards. The newer top-of-the-line item has almost become the standard for popular content creators to have in their computers while they attempt to entertain the masses.

Although this certainly isn’t something you’d want to buy while on a budget, its 16M Cache and up to 5.00 GHz make it one of the premier products on the market as far as CPUs go.

Microphone: Audio-Technica ATBP40

To go along with Tim’s Audio-Technica headset, he has one of the brand’s top-tier hypercardioid dynamic microphones. Featuring an XLR output, if you intend on using this microphone for your personal setup, you might want to invest in a mixer to go with it.

But when asked about his microphone on stream, Tim regularly tells viewers that Audio-Technica has a sizeable collection of options for people who are looking for more affordable alternatives. He often points to some of the USB microphone options that Audio-Technica has a handful of.

Webcam: Panasonic LUMIX G7

Tim has joked with his chat in the past about how he’s a “cam girl.” And if that’s truly what he’s going for, he certainly hasn’t gone cheap in the webcam department. Rocking a Panasonic LUMIX, Tim’s streaming camera isn’t your typical webcam. In fact, it’s a full-blown digital camera with 4k capability that will cost you about three to four times more than your stereotypical webcam.

Much like his microphone, Tim regularly tells his viewers that his webcam is significantly more expensive than the average person might want to use to start up a stream. Admitting his fortune, he adds that when he started his stream, the camera he used was more along the lines of what you’d envision when talking about a generic webcam.