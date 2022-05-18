TimTheTatman’s HyperX peripheral collection looks like a must-buy for his biggest fans

TimTheTatman and HyperX have revealed a peripheral collection as part of their partnership, including a keyboard, headset, mouse, and mouse mat featuring the streamer’s branding.

The designs for the peripherals, especially the Alloy Elite 2 keyboard, are all pretty awesome-looking and will likely be a big hit with Tim’s fans. The content creator has been an ambassador for HyperX since July 2021.

“Excited to finally share my first co-branded HyperX products with the tatmanarmy,” Tim said. “HyperX and I have been working non-stop to get these products ready, I can’t wait for you all to enjoy them too.”

The livestreamer started his career on Twitch and has since migrated to YouTube, where he has amassed over 4.5 million subscribers, streaming and posting videos of all types of games, including Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Overwatch, and more.

“TimTheTatman is an engaging and entertaining personality representing a core segment of the gaming and streaming industry,” said Khoi Nguyen, influencer marketing, HyperX. “The HyperX team is thrilled to be working with TimTheTatMan on this limited-edition suite of peripherals to provide the tatmanarmy with a collection of gaming products designed to tackle daily in-game and on-stream needs.”

Image via HyperX

All of the peripherals are currently unavailable to purchase but HyperX says they’re expected to become available sometime this month. The items are all listed as limited edition, so make sure to get them while they’re available.