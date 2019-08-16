TimTheTatman begrudgingly wipes a Fortnite squad with the B.R.U.T.E. while his screen was turned off

Perhaps in a moment of insanity due to the state of Fortnite, streamer Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar eliminated an entire squad using the B.R.U.T.E. mech without even looking at his monitor today.

While playing with Ali “SypherPK” Hassan, Justin “Fearitself” Kats, and Chance “MoNsTcR” Duncan, Tim hopped into a B.R.U.T.E., one of the most polarizing additions to Fortnite in recent memory. To highlight how overpowered the mech is, Tim gave himself a challenge.

“You can see my monitor is off right now,” Tim said, pointing out that he had indeed turned off the screen he was using to play.

Using strictly the guidance of his squad’s voice commands, Tim began approaching an opposing squad, albeit very clumsily.

Someone called out, “Start charging… and aim on the floor,” leading to the first of the ensuing eliminations thanks to the mech’s ferocious barrage of missiles gunning down the challenger.

Another opponent sheepishly tried escaping the wrath of Tim’s annoyance but was quickly handled with yet another bombardment of missile fire.

The last player on this unfortunate opposing squad was the trickiest to take down. After leaping away from the second kill, Tim landed right next to the third enemy who started building as fast as possible in a last-stand attempt to survive.

Tim released one volley of missiles but the opponent survived.

“Close, close, close, a little bit more forward,” Sypher said, who had been along for the ride the entire time in the second seat inside the mech.

Tim charged up a final round of missiles, strafed as he released them, and finally took down the entire squad.

The Fortnite community and Epic Games have been at odds with each other since the launch of season X, which brought with it the new mech. Epic doubled down on not removing the B.R.U.T.E. yesterday in a blog post that argued the vehicle’s inclusion helped to level the playing field and improve the experience for all players.