TimTheTatman backs CDL pros in debate between CDL-Warzone pros

The fans of the historic Call of Duty franchise have been split since the release of the game’s battle royale, with some preferring the game as it was originally made and others enjoying the new mode.

But as professionals have continually pushed the envelope in each version of the game, a discussion has surfaced and discourse between CoD League players and professional Warzone players has continued to bubble.

Who are more talented: CDL players or Warzone pros?

As an avid player of Call of Duty and Warzone, TimTheTatman was asked for his take on the matter—and at least for him, the answer is easy.

Reading a comment from someone saying that Warzone pros would be more successful in the CDL than CDL pros could be at competitive Warzone, all Tim could do was shake his head and facepalm.

Breaking: CDL has refranchised into the WDL after CoD pros don’t win single gunfight vs. Warzone pros in esports most bizarre betting fiasco to date pic.twitter.com/VtdEK1ug1x — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 29, 2022

“That fucking statement is wrong,” he said. “If that is the argument people are making, it is the fucking opposite. That is not it, bro. The core of Warzone is Call of Duty. That’s what it fucking is, bro. It’s CoD. … If that’s what’s getting argued, I’m 100 percent with CDL.”

Tim isn’t known to be the smartest gamer on the planet, but his résumé with CoD suggests that his opinion on the matter isn’t null and void. The start of his career as a streamer was as a Call of Duty player, and in recent years, he has become one of the most popular Warzone personalities in streaming. He has experience playing with and against pros in both CoD and Warzone.

This past weekend, the debate reached a boiling point as some current and former CDL pros went up against some Warzone players in one-vs-one matches in Vanguard, and the results were fairly close.