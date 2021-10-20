TiMi Studio says players might not be able to get all of the prizes during Pokémon UNITE’s Halloween Festival

Rewards will be available, but how many and for how long?

Pokémon UNITE is about to launch its first seasonal event with the Halloween Festival, which will run from Oct. 20 to Nov. 7.

This event will be the game’s biggest update since the mobile version of UNITE launched last month, with new items, options, a balance patch, and the introduction of the Normal-type Greedent as a playable Pokémon—although there might be some limits to what players can earn.

During the #PokemonUNITE Halloween Festival, a Greedent Unite License is one of the many prizes you can earn! pic.twitter.com/vLUdazHuxV — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) October 19, 2021

A limited-time game mode called Halloween Night in Mer Stadium is being added too, which will replace a player’s Battle Items with Pumpkins that can be used to throw at your opponent’s Pokémon. And along with Greedent being added, Holowear for Charizard, Wigglytuff, Zeraora, and Lucario will also be available.

Even though all of this content is being added, and multiple pieces of it are being offered as free rewards for participating in the event, including Greedent’s Unite License, TiMi Studio has warned players that not everyone will be able to collect everything before the event ends.

Attention Trainers! Please note for the upcoming Halloween Festival in #PokemonUNITE, not all players will be able to obtain all rewards by the event's end. Please choose your rewards carefully! — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) October 19, 2021

No further clarification was added, but this could mean players will only be able to earn a select number of items, or there are a lot of rewards available and they will require a lot of playtime to collect. Either way, the developers have told fans to “choose your rewards carefully.”

You will have until Nov. 7 to earn as many rewards as possible before the UNITE Halloween Festival concludes and many of those perks vanish into the night.